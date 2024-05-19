Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,045 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,997 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Boeing by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Argus lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.24.

Boeing Trading Up 1.1 %

BA traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.95. 5,562,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,349,375. The company has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a PE ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.93.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

