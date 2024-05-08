ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barclays

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 21,530,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 104,675 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 380,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

