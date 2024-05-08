Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,596,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $519.87. 1,491,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,689,029. The company has a market cap of $448.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $514.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.85. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $410.67 and a 12 month high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

