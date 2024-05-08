iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lifted by PACK Private Wealth LLC

PACK Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 17.3% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,107 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $519.87. 1,491,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,689,029. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.85. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $410.67 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The firm has a market cap of $448.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

