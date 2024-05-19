iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,482 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $23,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,527.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 48,780 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

MUB stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,720,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,372. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.03.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

