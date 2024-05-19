AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,642,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,736 shares during the period. V.F. accounts for 1.0% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.42% of V.F. worth $30,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 785.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 55,371 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $46,646,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 195,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 23,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in V.F. by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 32,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

VFC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.76. 4,383,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,996,183. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

