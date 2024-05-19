Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 25,876 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.58% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $60,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,366. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $273.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.54.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

