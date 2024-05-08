CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,098,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,587 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 65,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

