Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Adrian Sainsbury Buys 31 Shares

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £152.52 ($191.61).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

On Friday, April 5th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 35 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.28) per share, with a total value of £147 ($184.67).

On Tuesday, March 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 40 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($189.95).

Close Brothers Group Trading Up 4.6 %

CBG stock traded up GBX 21.72 ($0.27) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 493.12 ($6.19). 529,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,062. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 418.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 583.32. Close Brothers Group plc has a one year low of GBX 278 ($3.49) and a one year high of GBX 998.50 ($12.54). The company has a market cap of £742.10 million, a P/E ratio of 496.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBG has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital upgraded Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.35) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 463 ($5.82) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.82) to GBX 425 ($5.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.71) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 577.80 ($7.26).

Get Our Latest Analysis on Close Brothers Group

About Close Brothers Group

(Get Free Report)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.