Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 50,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM opened at $84.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.77 and a 12-month high of $105.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.67.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

