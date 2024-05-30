Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,487,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,033,000 after buying an additional 424,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,755 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 28.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $444,821,000 after purchasing an additional 483,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,045,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 12.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,129,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,138,000 after acquiring an additional 126,602 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.14.

LH stock opened at $192.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,382 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

