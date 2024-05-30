Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of U. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 665.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, insider Marc Whitten sold 31,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $601,000.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 958,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,302,403.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 42,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $815,913.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,598,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,528,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 31,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $601,000.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 958,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,302,403.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,297 shares of company stock worth $11,714,920. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on U shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

U opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

