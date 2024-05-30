United Services Automobile Association Grows Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,131 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average is $29.05. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

