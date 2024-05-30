EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Sells $46,553.12 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,582 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $46,553.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,305,612 shares in the company, valued at $23,425,017.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,270 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $11,430.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 2,093 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $20,113.73.

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 142,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 84,147 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in EverCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

