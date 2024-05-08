Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Raised to $34.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.65.

NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,739,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Confluent has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $191,710.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 404,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,845.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $132,104.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,970,428.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,963 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $191,710.45. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 404,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,845.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,433,170 shares of company stock valued at $46,438,029 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,132,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,546,000 after buying an additional 2,125,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,046,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,145,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

