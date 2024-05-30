Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 9,250 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 139.8% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Raymond James by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.22.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $121.71 on Thursday. Raymond James has a one year low of $90.18 and a one year high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

