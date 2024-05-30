Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Now Covered by Redburn Atlantic

Equities research analysts at Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PODD. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $172.25 on Thursday. Insulet has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $298.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.15 and its 200 day moving average is $184.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at $7,703,807.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 23.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 41.3% during the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 69,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,957,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth $6,903,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Insulet by 1,574.0% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth $105,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

