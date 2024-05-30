Commerce Bank Sells 136 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 279.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 38.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 156.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $333.99 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.76 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $356.71 and a 200-day moving average of $392.33.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $497,797.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,819,510.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at $190,179,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDB. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.57.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

