Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 459 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,928 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $264,627,000 after acquiring an additional 32,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Bank of America downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.12.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $110.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.51. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

