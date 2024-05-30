Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 271 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $57.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.08.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

