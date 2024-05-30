Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.30% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on nCino in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.55.

nCino stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.34, a PEG ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.57. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.58 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. As a group, analysts expect that nCino will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 10,924 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $375,894.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,159,395 shares in the company, valued at $39,894,781.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 10,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $375,894.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,159,395 shares in the company, valued at $39,894,781.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,031,659 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $36,314,396.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 545,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,185,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,114,061 shares of company stock worth $39,096,813 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of nCino by 29.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 643.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 145.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

