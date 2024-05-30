Decred Hits Market Cap of $320.88 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Decred has a market capitalization of $320.88 million and $1.95 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decred has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $19.94 or 0.00029389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00087585 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00012732 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,236.59 or 0.72848015 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,091,040 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.