International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stake Reduced by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $94.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.34. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $99.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

