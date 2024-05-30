RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Up 1,166.7% in May

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 1,166.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

RF Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

RFIL opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RF Industries will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

