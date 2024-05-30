Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,727 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 22.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 519.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.13, for a total transaction of $31,699,547.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 674,123,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,666,339,273.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.13, for a total transaction of $31,699,547.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 674,123,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,666,339,273.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,014,200 shares of company stock worth $1,143,263,181. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $168.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $169.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

