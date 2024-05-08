Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,709,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.53% of NRG Energy worth $295,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,401,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,502,000 after buying an additional 197,122 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,346,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,642,000 after purchasing an additional 689,941 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,318,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,770,000 after purchasing an additional 629,993 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 1,037,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,956,000 after purchasing an additional 436,046 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3,477.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 976,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,618,000 after purchasing an additional 949,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.85. 3,259,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630,697. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $83.03. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -152.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NRG Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.