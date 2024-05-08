Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $7.77 Billion Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,516,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131,337 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 11.2% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $7,774,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 57,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 77,962 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.86. The stock had a trading volume of 215,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,339. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.16. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

