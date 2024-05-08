Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Stock Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,544,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,249,096 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 71.52% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $5,177,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 621.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 519.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,290. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average of $53.10. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

