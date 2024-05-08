Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102,208 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 0.7% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of iShares MBS ETF worth $513,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.85. 3,218,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,004. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.40. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $95.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2823 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

