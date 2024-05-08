Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,784,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.46% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $326,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 365,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,652,000 after acquiring an additional 53,701 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IEI traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.39. 455,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,355. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.20. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.19.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2956 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

