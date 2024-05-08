Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,818,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 0.39% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $245,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 482.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 49,703 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,047.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 181,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 843,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,062,000 after buying an additional 133,233 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

PWZ traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 21,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,486. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.58. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

