Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,490,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,596 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.11% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $48,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Creative Planning increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 65.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 802,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 316,438 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,995.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 245,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 233,543 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,560,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,518,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,567,000 after acquiring an additional 137,982 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after acquiring an additional 130,979 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

PFFD stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.48. 317,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,743. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.