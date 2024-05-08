Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $561.09 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,838,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,585 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF accounts for 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $561,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3,568.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 376.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 33,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,432. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $50.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.92.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

