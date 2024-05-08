Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841,822 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.1% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 21.58% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $3,525,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800,032 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,279,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,247,000 after purchasing an additional 584,906 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,983,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,090,000 after purchasing an additional 322,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,615,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.68. 435,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,187. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.44.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

