Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at National Bankshares

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.41% from the company’s current price.

SDE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital cut their price target on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.36.

Spartan Delta stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 238,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$736.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.75. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$2.63 and a 12 month high of C$16.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.44.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$84.15 million during the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 111.86% and a return on equity of 68.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 0.3284434 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

