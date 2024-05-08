Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney updated its FY24 guidance to ~$4.70 EPS.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DIS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,723,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,038,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $193.41 billion, a PE ratio of 65.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

