Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Real Matters from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Real Matters currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.43.

REAL stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.51. 34,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,643. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$4.43 and a 1-year high of C$7.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.89. The firm has a market cap of C$402.56 million, a PE ratio of -55.10, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

