Stevens Capital Partners Sells 1,883 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stevens Capital Partners reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 85,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.35. 150,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,241. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.75 and its 200-day moving average is $230.23. The firm has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

