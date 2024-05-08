Stevens Capital Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Stevens Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Stevens Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 464.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.66. The company had a trading volume of 86,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,211. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

