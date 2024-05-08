Stevens Capital Partners Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stevens Capital Partners cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of Stevens Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,505,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,431,196. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $130.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

