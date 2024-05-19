KILT Protocol (KILT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $52,539.09

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. One KILT Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KILT Protocol has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. KILT Protocol has a market capitalization of $40,021,279,105,677.70 billion and approximately $52,539.09 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KILT Protocol

KILT Protocol’s launch date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io.

KILT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT Protocol is a blockchain platform designed for the decentralised management of digital identities and credentials. Developed by BOTLabs GmbH under the leadership of Ingo Rübe, KILT leverages Substrate to facilitate secure and private verification processes across multiple sectors. This protocol addresses the crucial need for reliable digital identity management while ensuring user privacy and control over personal data.”

