Brown Advisory Inc. Has $235.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,890 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $235,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,608,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 688,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,245,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.30. 2,208,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,564. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $263.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.82. The stock has a market cap of $393.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.