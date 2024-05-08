Stevens Capital Partners Has $2.42 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Stevens Capital Partners raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Stevens Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 376,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,687. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

