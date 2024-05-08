Stevens Capital Partners Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Posted by on May 8th, 2024

Stevens Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 168,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.81. 77,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,216. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.34.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

