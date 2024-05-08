Stevens Capital Partners Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Stevens Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 168,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.81. 77,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,216. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.34.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

