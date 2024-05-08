4,744 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Acquired by SMH Capital Advisors Inc.

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 241.0% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,949.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,881,000 after buying an additional 237,348 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,702,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $105.88. 738,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,021. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $109.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.09. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

