SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 130,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period.

NYSE:GDV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.32. The stock had a trading volume of 55,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,806. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

