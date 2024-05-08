Stevens Capital Partners Has $293,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Stevens Capital Partners decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,703.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,355,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,265 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 94,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.36. 456,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,922. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $37.69.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

