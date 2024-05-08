Stevens Capital Partners Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Stevens Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,649,000 after buying an additional 690,119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after buying an additional 2,235,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,596 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,462 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,921,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,389 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.77. 2,562,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,565,468. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $61.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.87.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

