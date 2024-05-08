Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,846,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,490. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.16. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

