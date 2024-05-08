Corby C. Whitaker Sells 55,159 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Stock

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,379,526.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,640.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

ASPN traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 430,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,388. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.70 and a beta of 1.97. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.09.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,445,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after acquiring an additional 52,462 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,083,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 128,974 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

See Also

